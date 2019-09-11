Meetings
Next Council of Neighborhoods Meeting Will Take Place Sept. 13
The focus will be the benefits and economic impacts of historic districts and historic designations.
On Friday, September 13, at 7 p.m., the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) will host a discussion panel at 2070 Waldemere St. Historic preservationist Lorrie Muldowney will moderate a discussion with Dave Baber (national preservation activist) and Erin DiFazio (vice president, Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation) about the benefits and economic impacts of historic districts and historic designation; the difference between national and local districts and the processes to create them; and how they may affect individual homeowners on a day-to-day basis. Guests are encouraged to bring designation questions to submit for discussion. There will also be networking opportunities, neighborhood updates, details about the 2020 census from a U.S. Census partnership specialist, and introduction to Renee DiPilato, the new head of libraries and historical resources for Sarasota County. For more information, click here.