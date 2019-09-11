Next Council of Neighborhoods Meeting Will Take Place Sept. 13

On Friday, September 13, at 7 p.m., the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) will host a discussion panel at 2070 Waldemere St. Historic preservationist Lorrie Muldowney will moderate a discussion with Dave Baber (national preservation activist) and Erin DiFazio (vice president, Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation) about the benefits and economic impacts of historic districts and historic designation; the difference between national and local districts and the processes to create them; and how they may affect individual homeowners on a day-to-day basis. Guests are encouraged to bring designation questions to submit for discussion. There will also be networking opportunities, neighborhood updates, details about the 2020 census from a U.S. Census partnership specialist, and introduction to Renee DiPilato, the new head of libraries and historical resources for Sarasota County. For more information, click here.