Local Planned Parenthood Affiliate Names New Board Chair

Dr. Boyd Lindsley Image: Courtesy Photo

Dr. Boyd Lindsley has been elected chair of the board of directors of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. The 23-member board is from a 22-county region of Florida, which includes Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples. Lindsley began volunteering for Planned Parenthood in 2011 and joined the board in 2013. He and his husband, Michael Farmer, live near Orlando, where he is the senior associate director for the University of Central Florida’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media. Lindsley is a recognized leader in the LGBTQ community and serves on committees for Equality Florida and the Zebra Coalition.