Local PR Chapter Takes Home 16 Awards at State Conference
The chapter also earned a collective honor for membership.
The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA) was recognized with 16 Golden Image awards during FPRA’s 81st annual conference in Tampa. Chapter members were recognized for excellence in public relations programs and for leadership; the chapter also earned a collective honor for membership, and board member Eleni Kouvatsos was named to the 2019 Joe Curley Rising Leader Class, which recognizes and honors up-and-coming leaders in regional chapters and builds leadership at the state level. She was also awarded a scholarship to help her earn her accreditation in public relations.