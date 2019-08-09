Local PR Chapter Takes Home 16 Awards at State Conference

CWC-FPRA members recognized during the FPRA Golden Image awards included, from left to right, Erin Hoffer, Anne Rollings, Melanie Reda, Britney Guertin (on behalf of Enriqueta Balandra), Elise Ramer, Rhonda Leiberick, Kim Livengood, Eleni Kouvatsos and Sharon Kunkel. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA) was recognized with 16 Golden Image awards during FPRA’s 81st annual conference in Tampa. Chapter members were recognized for excellence in public relations programs and for leadership; the chapter also earned a collective honor for membership, and board member Eleni Kouvatsos was named to the 2019 Joe Curley Rising Leader Class, which recognizes and honors up-and-coming leaders in regional chapters and builds leadership at the state level. She was also awarded a scholarship to help her earn her accreditation in public relations.