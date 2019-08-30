Where to Find the Latest Info About Hurricane Dorian

Sarasota County residents fill sandbags while preparing for Hurricane Dorian Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

As Hurricane Dorian moves across the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida, Sarasota County officials have declared a state of emergency, warning that the storm could damage "roads, homes, bridges, public facilities and businesses" and "poses an immediate and present danger to the health and safety of the citizens of Sarasota County." Here are some resources to help you stay safe:

Be smart. Stay safe.