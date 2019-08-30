Florida Power & Light Activates Emergency Response Plan

It’s too early to know how Hurricane Dorian will impact our region, but Florida Power & Light (FPL) knows there will be significant power outages around the state and that part of the system will have to be rebuilt. As the storm prepares to make landfall, FPL has activated its emergency response plan and is urging customers to take safety precautions and prepare for power outages. The company has nearly 13,000 employees, as well as addition personnel, in place to help restore power after the storm; is working with other utilities services to secure additional personnel and equipment; and is pre-positioning its resources in advance of the storm's projected landfall on Tuesday morning. FPL also urges customers to review their family and business emergency plans, keep a close watch on the development of the storm, and follow the advice of local, state and federal elected officials.

Workers won’t start to repair the grid until winds are below 35 mph. The company offers a helpful site to track power outages and repair schedules. Go to FPL.com/powertracker, follow FPL on social media or download the FPL app for instant access to their accounts, where customers can report power outages or get updates on an outage in their area. The app is available for download in both the iOS App Store and Google Play.