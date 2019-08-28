Teen Court Receives Grant From Bank of America Client Foundation

Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc. has received a $25,000 grant from the Bank of America Client Foundation to fund its program "Second Chances: Justice for Youth by Youth." With the funding, Teen Court of Sarasota plans to serve more than 400 local youth, who will receive meaningful direction from a jury of their peers and will be introduced to individualized services after their initial intake appointment. By using restorative strategies and introducing participants to volunteerism, Teen Court gives youth a second chance by lowering the chances of re-offense and boasts a 6-9 percent recidivism rate, saving taxpayers more than $2.5 million annually.