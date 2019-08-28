Grants
Teen Court Receives Grant From Bank of America Client Foundation
With the funding, Teen Court of Sarasota plans to serve more than local 400 youth.
Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc. has received a $25,000 grant from the Bank of America Client Foundation to fund its program "Second Chances: Justice for Youth by Youth." With the funding, Teen Court of Sarasota plans to serve more than 400 local youth, who will receive meaningful direction from a jury of their peers and will be introduced to individualized services after their initial intake appointment. By using restorative strategies and introducing participants to volunteerism, Teen Court gives youth a second chance by lowering the chances of re-offense and boasts a 6-9 percent recidivism rate, saving taxpayers more than $2.5 million annually.