Sarasota Assistant Superintendent Joins Reading Recovery Council Board of Directors

Dr. Laura Kingsley Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota County Schools is pleased to announce that assistant superintendent/Chief Academic Officer Dr. Laura Kingsley has been selected for the Reading Recovery Council of North America’s (RRCNA) Board of Directors. She will serve as a site coordinator representative for a three-year term.

The RRCNA is a nonprofit association of Reading Recovery professionals, advocates and partners. Membership is open to anyone interested in Reading Recovery and early literacy. The RRCNA provides a wide variety of programs and services to its members, including publications, annual conferences, advocacy and special institutes, among others. Reading Recovery is a school-based, short-term intervention program designed for English-speaking children aged five or six who are low-achieving in literacy after their first year of school.