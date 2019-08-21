Allison Hamley Named 2019 Venice-Nokomis Rotary Teacher of the Year

Teacher of the Year committee chairman Jesse Lazarus; Teacher of the Year Allison Hamley; Venice Elementary School principal Dr. Kirk Hutchinson; Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club president Jane Mendola. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club recently named Allison Hamley its annual “Teacher of the Year” in recognition of her impact on her students and the local community. Hamley, currently a Reading Recovery teacher, has taught at Venice Elementary School for 16 of her 25 years as a teacher. She is noted as being exceptionally effective at aiding her students and supporting their diverse learning needs. The Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club’s Teacher of the Year committee chairman, Jesse Lazarus, presented Hamley with a $1,000 check and plaque at its awards banquet in May.