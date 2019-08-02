  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Finance

PGT Innovations Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results

Net sales increased 17 percent, to $199 million, and net income decreased 24 percent, to $17 million.

By Staff 8/2/2019 at 11:56am

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based window and door manufacturer, has announced financial results for its second quarter and first half, which ended June 29, 2019. Net sales increased 17 percent, to $199 million, including $37 million from Western Window Systems; net income decreased 24 percent, to $17 million; net income per diluted share decreased to $0.29, and adjusted net income per diluted share decreased to $0.32; both affected by the higher number of shares outstanding resulting from the 2018 equity offering. From 2018 to 2019, net sales increased 20 percent, to $372 million, including $69 million from Western Window Systems, and gross profit grew 28 percent, to $134 million.

PGT Innovations
Finance

PGT Innovations Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results

11:56am By Staff

