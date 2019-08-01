Venice Beautification Project Wins State Award

Downtown Venice Image: Shutterstock

On July 25, the Venice Beautification Project won an honor award for Outstanding Public Improvement Project from the Florida Main Street Association at the annual Secretary of State Awards Banquet in Orlando. The annual awards program showcases innovative practices and projects that contribute to the success of local Main Street programs. Two award categories were presented, including the Honor Awards, which highlight the “best of the best” Main Street communities, and the Merit Awards, which recognize outstanding examples of redevelopment and leadership. Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan accepted the award on the organization's behalf.