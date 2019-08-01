Newtown Community Cleanup Set for Aug. 10

Sarasota County is inviting the public to clean out garages and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk, tree trimmings and other garbage for its next free community cleanup in the Newtown area, which will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 10. Dumpsters will be available at the following locations:

Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way (main site).

Chilk Avenue and 19th Street.

23rd Street and Chester Avenue.

Computers, electronics and appliances will be accepted at all sites. Hazardous waste will not be accepted at any location, but may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net.