FCCI Named a Florida 'Best Company to Work For' by Florida Trend

Members of the FCCI team Image: Courtesy Photo

FCCI Insurance Group was recently named one of Florida Trend magazine’s "Best Companies To Work For." This year marks the company’s 11th year on the list, ranking No. 14 in the "Large Companies" category. The annual list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine; 100 companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.