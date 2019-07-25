Your Top 7 Things to Do: July 25-31

Starring in WBTT’s ‘Soul Man’ are Sheldon Rhoden, Leon S. Pitts II, Ariel Blue, Henry Washington, Raleigh Mosely II and Michael Mendez. Image: Vutti Photography

July 26

Celebrate the talented cast of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Soul Man as they get ready to perform their high-energy musical revue later this month at the National Black Theatre Festival. Low country boil buffet at Michael’s On East followed by a 45-minute excerpt from the show.

Thru July 28

Nathan Benderson Park welcomes its biggest rowing tourney of the year through Sunday, when rowers from as far away as China and Russia compete in the World Rowing Under 23 Championships. Last year, the tourney took place in Poznań, Poland. A $20 ticket covers all five days of competition; click here to purchase yours.

Amber McNew in Scorch. Image: Jack Cooper

July 26-Aug. 25

Next up for the contemporary theater troupe: FSU/Asolo Conservatory student Amber McNew stars in this play inspired by the true story of a criminal case of online “gender fraud.”

July 26

The Alfred Hitchcock thriller comes to the Opera House as part of its Classic Movies summer series. Jimmy Stewart plays a photographer who may or may not have seen a murder through his apartment window. Co-starring Grace Kelly and Thelma Ritter.

July 31 – August 18

Marriage, infidelity, mystery, murder—what more can you ask for in this regional premiere of Sandy Rustin’s play, inspired by the witty, comedic plays of Noel Coward and Oscar Wilde. It’s the last play in Florida Studio Theatre’s mainstage summer series.

Students in Sarasota Ballet's International Intensive Summer Showcase. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Ballet

July 26-27

Ballet students from 19 U.S. states and as far away as Brazil, China and Denmark traveled to Sarasota to participate in this summer program, and they show off their skills in a program that includes both classical ballets and contemporary works. Tickets start at just $10; at the FSU Center for Performing Arts.

A scene from Theophilus North. Image: Cliff Roles

Thru July 28

Dog Days Theatre winds up its production of this Thornton Wilder play Sunday. Our own Kay Kipling praised its “gentle, low-key look at how the citizens of one town, circa 1926, impacted a young, budding writer and vice versa.” You can read her entire review here.