Weekend Planner
Your Top 7 Things to Do: July 25-31
New plays at Urbanite Theatre and FST, WBTT’s Soul Man Send-Off Soirée and more.
WBTT's Soul Man Send-Off Soirée
July 26
Celebrate the talented cast of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Soul Man as they get ready to perform their high-energy musical revue later this month at the National Black Theatre Festival. Low country boil buffet at Michael’s On East followed by a 45-minute excerpt from the show.
World Rowing Under 23 Championships
Thru July 28
Nathan Benderson Park welcomes its biggest rowing tourney of the year through Sunday, when rowers from as far away as China and Russia compete in the World Rowing Under 23 Championships. Last year, the tourney took place in Poznań, Poland. A $20 ticket covers all five days of competition; click here to purchase yours.
Urbanite Theatre presents Scorch
July 26-Aug. 25
Next up for the contemporary theater troupe: FSU/Asolo Conservatory student Amber McNew stars in this play inspired by the true story of a criminal case of online “gender fraud.”
Classic Movies at the Opera House: Rear Window
July 26
The Alfred Hitchcock thriller comes to the Opera House as part of its Classic Movies summer series. Jimmy Stewart plays a photographer who may or may not have seen a murder through his apartment window. Co-starring Grace Kelly and Thelma Ritter.
FST Presents The Cottage
July 31 – August 18
Marriage, infidelity, mystery, murder—what more can you ask for in this regional premiere of Sandy Rustin’s play, inspired by the witty, comedic plays of Noel Coward and Oscar Wilde. It’s the last play in Florida Studio Theatre’s mainstage summer series.
The Sarasota Ballet’s International Intensive Summer Showcase
July 26-27
Ballet students from 19 U.S. states and as far away as Brazil, China and Denmark traveled to Sarasota to participate in this summer program, and they show off their skills in a program that includes both classical ballets and contemporary works. Tickets start at just $10; at the FSU Center for Performing Arts.
Last Chance to Catch Theophilus North
Thru July 28
Dog Days Theatre winds up its production of this Thornton Wilder play Sunday. Our own Kay Kipling praised its “gentle, low-key look at how the citizens of one town, circa 1926, impacted a young, budding writer and vice versa.” You can read her entire review here.
