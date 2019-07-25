Omeza Expands With New Hires

Sarasota-based Omeza, a med-tech and consumer healthcare products company, has hired and promoted three new employees. Current company general counsel has been appointed vice president of finance and administration; in her expanded role, she will provide legal and business support and handle investor relations. Lalania Hayes has been named operations manager; her newly created role combines supply chain management, project management and vendor coordination as the company develops its production, fulfillment and quality assurance infrastructure. Lindsey Osburn has been appointed marketing director, responsible for executing marketing initiatives, working with Omeza’s marketing vendors and partners, managing marketing and sales assets and coordinating marketing communications.

Omeza recently closed a $7 million funding round to expand marketing, sales and logistics capacity, continue research and development, and generate clinical and scientific data.