New College of Florida is Named ‘Best Buy’ in 2019 Fiske Guidebook

New College of Florida is once again ranked as a “Best Buy” college in the 2019 edition of the respected and long-running Fiske Guide to Colleges. Only 20 public colleges in the United States received Fiske’s “Best Buy” designation. In its description of New College, the Guide notes “virtually every student admitted to this ‘public Ivy’ is guaranteed an automatic scholarship, and out-of-staters are awarded Presidential Scholarships worth $60,000 over four years.”

New College has appeared on Fiske’s “Best Buy” list since 2003. To be a “Best Buy,” colleges must meet Fiske’s criteria for a top four- or five-star ranking for academic excellence and be in its moderate- or low-price groups. Only one other Florida school appears on the list. The guide, founded by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske, is in its 36th year.