The Ringling Will Offer Free Admission to EBT Card Holders

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art announced that it has added benefits for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) cardholders to its "Museums for All" program, an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) and WIC benefits visiting The Ringling by offering free admission for up to four people with the presentation of a SNAP, WIC or other Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of The Ringling’s broad commitment to welcome and serve all audiences.