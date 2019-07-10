SVN Commercial Advisory Group Hires Gail Bowden as Senior Advisor

SVN Commercial Advisory Group has announced that Gail Bowden will be joining its team as a senior advisor. Bowden brings with her more than 30 years of experience to brokering commercial real estate transactions. She specializes in medical office buildings, multi-family and industrial properties from $500,000 to $60 million. Bowden was previously with SVN from 2010–2016 and has been ranked among the top agents worldwide, including No. 1 in Florida. In 2016, she was named GlobeStreet’s Real Estate Woman of Influence.