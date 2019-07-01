Five Great Quick-Dinner Items You Can Pick Up While Grocery Shopping

Pizza at Earth Fare

11525 State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch | (941) 739-1148 | earthfare.com

Earth Fare is a health-conscious chain that shuns hydrogenated oils, GMOs, artificial sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup, but its take-and-bake pizzas are indulgent wonders.

Ramen at Lucky’s Market

3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota | (941) 260-1223 | luckysmarket.com

Pair a bowl of this supermarket’s delicious soup with one of its signature $2 beers for an excellent repast while you’re stocking up on veggies and pantry items.

Rotisserie chicken at Publix

Several locations, publix.com

Publix’s roasted birds make for an easy, satisfying dinner, with, hopefully, some meat left over the next day for sandwiches or chicken salad.

Sushi at Sprouts Farmers Market

8330 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota | (941) 218-8119 | sprouts.com

Most grocery store sushi seems to have been sitting in the fridge since the Middle Ages, but the rolls at Sprouts are surprisingly tasty—perfect for a quick, healthy pick-me-up.

Indian food at Whole Foods Market

1451 First St., Sarasota, (941) 316-4700 | 5298 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 806-6130 | wholefoodsmarket.com

The Whole Foods hot bar lets you mash up dishes from all the over the globe, but we’re always drawn to the store’s excellent Indian dishes. The warm, filling chan masala and the braised chickens are weekday staples.