$40 Million in Funding Available Through Florida Job Growth Grant Fund
The funding is available to fund job training and public infrastructure projects that support growth and employment in Florida.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) are accepting economic development project proposals for the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. Forty million dollars in funding is available to fund job training and public infrastructure projects that support growth and employment in Florida. The DEO and EFI will make project recommendations to Governor Ron DeSantis, who will approve projects for funding based on local and regional needs.