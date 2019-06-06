U.S. News and World Report Ranks Sarasota No. 20 on 'Most Desirable Places to Live in 2019' List

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Sarasota No. 20 on its list of "The 25 Most Desirable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019," published last month. Rankings were based on affordability, job market and population growth. Sarasota was highlighted for its year-round warm weather, popular beaches and reputation as a destination for retirees. Three other Florida cities made the list—Port St. Lucie (No. 23), Pensacola (No. 15) and Ft. Myers (No. 12). The No. 1 ranking was a tie between Portland, Ore., and San Francisco.