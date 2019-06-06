New Mexican Food Truck Hits the Streets of Bradenton

Pork, beef and chicken tacos from Rincon Mexicano Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

If your tires need air and your belly needs food, you're in luck. Rincon Mexicano, a new Mexican food truck, recently began setting up at Auto Stop Tire Service, located at 6608 14th St. W., Bradenton. The truck serves tacos and quesadillas stocked with pork al pastor, beef or chicken, plus sodas and lemonade. In a recent taste test, the chicken taco won a surprise upset victory. The truck is open for business from 10 a.m. to either 2 or 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 6-11 p.m. Monday-Friday.