Sprouts to Hold Walk-In Interviews on National Hiring Day

Sprouts Farmers Market Image: Courtesy Photo

Local Sprouts Farmers Market stores are hosting walk-in interviews during a National Hiring Day event next Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The grocery store’s interview day will be held across its more than 300 stores from coast to coast, with approximately 1,500 full- and part-time, non-seasonal positions open. Interviews will be held at each Sprouts location, and available positions can be found at sprouts.com/careers.