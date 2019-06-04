Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

A family enjoys last year's World Oceans Day celebration Image: Conor Goulding/Mote Marine Laboratory

Southwest Florida residents have a greater understanding of the importance of ocean health than the average person, and could see and feel the devastation left behind by last year's red tide outbreak. Mote Marine Laboratory studies Karenia brevis, the phytoplankton that causes Florida’s red tide, extensively. The lab's research has led to new technologies that can help better monitor the algal blooms, and reduce their negative impacts.

With the health of our waters on everyone's minds, Mote is celebrating World Oceans Day with a family-friendly festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 8. The event is free with regular paid admission to the Mote aquarium and for Mote members. Visitors can interact with over 30 booths manned by nonprofits and event sponsors, learn about different marine life at special presentations by Mote educators and enjoy live music. A full list of festival activities can be found at Mote's website.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is located at 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota.