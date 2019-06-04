  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Brunch Fitness

Five Great Sarasota Brunches

Chef Judi searches for the perfect Sunday morning meal.

By Judi Gallagher 6/4/2019 at 10:44am

Image: Shutterstock

Sunday brunch has undergone a total makeover. What used to be a giant ballroom filled with dessert tables, omelets to order and chafing dishes of potatoes and various leftovers from the restaurant has transformed (thanks to a younger demographic) into à la carte menus and all-you-drink rosés and bloody Marys.

Here are my favs for the one meal of the week you need before a two-hour nap on your pool float:

Made

1990 Main St., Suite 112, Sarasota, (941) 953-2900, maderestaurant.com
My personal pick is the brisket Benedict, which comes with a toasted English muffin, a local corn hash, pepper jack cheese, "billionaire bacon," a pepper milk sausage gravy, poached eggs and a chipotle hollandaise. Decadence in every bite.

Brick's Smoked Meats

1528 State St., Sarasota, (941) 993-1435, brickssmokedmeats.com
I go for the chicken and waffles for two. While the platter is enormous, I still can barely share. It includes a near-perfectly fried half chicken, house-made buttermilk waffles and a peach habanero syrup. I am only willing to share if someone next to me orders the avocado toast—light, fresh and creamy, with chili ranch and two poached eggs.

First Watch

Several locations, firstwatch.com
I never ever saw this one coming. For many years, it was just another average breakfast-lunch spot, but then came the chain's big makeover and their delicious quinoa pancakes. I'm a convert.

Sunnyside Cafe 

4900 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 359-9500, sunnysidecafesrq.com
It is the potato pancake that really gets me. It comes as a side, but I double-order it with sour cream. (If I really need some fuel, I order a Greek omelet, as well.)

Max's Table

115 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, (941) 220-7463
Between the lemon curd and blueberry pancakes and the corned beef hash, I might never give up my seat here. The place is spotless, serving a farm-style breakfast with outdoor seating and some of the friendliest service around. Go early, as they tend to fill up quickly and for good reason. Caramelized onions and peppers with over-easy eggs put its corned beef hash up there with the best.

Filed under
breakfast, brunch
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

First Watch

$ American, Breakfast/Brunch, Seafood 1395 Main St

We’re serving up good mornings, made to order. Whether you want breakfast for lunch or lunch for breakfast, we’re here for you.  

Brick's Smoked Meats

$$ American, Barbecue, Mexican 1528 E. State St.

Brick's pays homage to the food of central Texas, referencing the smoked meat traditions of Central European immigrants, as well as the influence of Mexican cooking.

Editor’s Pick

Made

$$$ New American, Southern 1990 Main St., #112

The acronym stands for “Modern American Delicious Eats,” and that’s what you’ll find at Made, opposite Hollywood 20 on Upper Main Street.

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Brunch Fitness

Five Great Sarasota Brunches

10:44am By Judi Gallagher

Show business

Your New Sushi Splurge: 'Ultimate Omakase'

06/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

05/30/2019 By Staff

One of a Kind

Here's What Makes the Piada, an Italian Street Food, So Special

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductors for the Coming Season

12:30pm By Kay Kipling

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

11:55am By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Architecture

Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

06/03/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Andrew Tanner Joins Peter G. Laughlin Group

05/31/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Siesta Key Landmark

05/31/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Ringling College Students Recognized in National Lighting Design Competition

05/30/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Education

Sarasota YMCA Achievers Program Awards College Scholarships

12:57pm By Staff

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

11:55am By Hanna Powers

New Hires

Team Tony Cancer Foundation Names New Development Director

11:05am By Staff

Nonprofits

Embracing Our Differences Names Two to Board of Directors

11:04am Photography by Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

11:55am By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

05/31/2019 By Staff

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe