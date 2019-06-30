Goodwill Receives Grant to Assist Individuals With Barriers to Employment

A coach works with a Goodwill employee. Image: Courtesy Photo

Goodwill Manasota recently received a grant of $60,000 from the Ralph S. French Charitable Foundation Trust in support of Goodwill's GoodPartner Coach Program. The program helps Goodwill team members with barriers to employment succeed in their job and position them for higher-paying jobs at other workplaces. Eighty-four percent of Goodwill's employees have a self-identified disability or disadvantage. This is the ninth year that the French Foundation has supported the GoodPartner Coach Program.