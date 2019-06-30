Bay Park Conservancy Adds Liz Alpert to Board, Executive Team

The Bay Park Conservancy has welcomed Mayor Liz Alpert to its and executive team. Alpert is a family law attorney in Sarasota, Florida. She graduated from Stetson University College of Law and has been practicing in Sarasota since her admission to the Florida Bar in September 2006. In 2003, Alpert was appointed to the City of Sarasota’s Human Relations Board where she served until 2007. She was then appointed to the city’s General Personnel/Civil Service board, where she served until her election to the Sarasota City Commission on May 12, 2015.

The Bay Park Conservancy is in charge of advancing the master plan for transforming 53 acres of the downtown Sarasota bayfront into a free public park offering fitness, health, cultural, recreational, and educational activities and events.