  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Making Waves

Heather Kasten Brings Change to the Chamber

“The chamber turns 100 in 2020. I’ve heard from other women that this is a game-changer.”

By Susan Burns 6/28/2019 at 11:03am Published in the July 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Heather Kasten

Image: Everett Dennison

It took almost 100 years, but The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce finally has a woman as president and CEO. Heather Kasten earned that distinction this year, and she raises her eyebrows a little when the milestone is mentioned. “Yes, 100 years,” she acknowledges. “The chamber turns 100 in 2020. I’ve heard from other women that this is a game-changer.”

Kasten is up to the challenge. She worked three jobs to put herself through college and spent the first 10 years of her working life in corporate America, first with commercial sales in hotels, then convention sales at theme parks and finally in pharmaceutical sales, often working 80-hour weeks. She helped her husband, entrepreneur and real estate investor Clint Kasten, with his ventures. Even when she decided to take five years off to raise their three children, she dove into volunteer work. “Vacuuming doesn’t bring me satisfaction,” she says. She spent so much time volunteering that her husband joked all she did was trade her full-time paid position for a full-time unpaid volunteer position.

As a businesswoman, Kasten understands the need to make payroll, keep employees happy and keep costs down—“the pain points,” she says. When she and her husband moved to Sarasota in 2010, her first job was the Sarasota Chamber’s vice president of memberships. Then she was tapped to head up the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. In five years, she grew the alliance from fewer than 300 members to 700.

Today, at the Sarasota Chamber, she’s fixated on value. “I don’t want more business events and networking,” she says. Businesses want to know how to grow, want education, want to protect their assets, and find and retain skilled workers. They need resources, and Kasten wants to deliver and put the Sarasota Chamber in the national spotlight.

“Everything,” she says, “is going under the microscope. I don’t do a C-grade type of thing. It’s not about [asking for] money. This chamber has done a lot of asks. If you do something with intention and excellence, you don’t need to ask for money.”

Kasten says all of this with her trademark big smile and a reputation for openness, collaboration and compassion. But no one, she says, should ever confuse kindness with weakness. Colleagues say she’ll ask the tough questions to move the chamber forward. “I have the desire to do something worthy,” she says. 

Filed under
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Smoke shop

A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

06/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

06/26/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Business

First Watch Selects Manatee County for Site of New Headquarters

06/25/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

The Ringling's Art of Performance Showcases International Artists

9:32am By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Improv Festival Is Back to Entertain This Summer

06/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

The Meadows Cup Benefits Easter Seals Southwest Florida

06/27/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: June 27-July 4

06/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum's Palm Avenue Penthouse

2:07pm By Robert Plunket

Rankings

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent Ranked Among Top Latino Agents in the U.S.

1:41pm By Staff

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

06/27/2019 By Staff

Rankings

ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

06/26/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Making Waves

Stevie Freeman-Montes Is Determined to Help Sarasota Face Climate Change

10:40pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Government

County Administrators Will Discuss What’s Ahead for Sarasota-Manatee

12:43pm By Staff

Herstory

Meet the Women Who Have Helped Shape Sarasota Over the Past Century

11:16am By Kay Kipling

Making Waves

Heather Kasten Brings Change to the Chamber

11:03am By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Brain Health

Brain Health Initiative Secures $1.4 Million in Funding to Advance in Lakewood Ranch

1:51pm Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota’s Hep A Outbreak: What You Need to Know

12:20pm By Hannah Wallace

Grants

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards More Than $650,000 in Grants

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fab and Bougie

We Tried It: Three Boutique Fitness Trends Popular in Sarasota

06/26/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe