The Meadows Cup Benefits Easter Seals Southwest Florida

The Meadows Country Club raised more than $120,000 for Easter Seals Southwest Florida, which supports children, youth and adults with special needs, through its Meadows Cup Pro-Am Golf Tournament. More than 200 golfers competed and more than 50 sponsors pledged support for Easter Seals at the 23rd annual tournament. The $120,000 raised set a financial record for the five-player team scramble event, which is one of the longest-running charitable golf tournaments in Sarasota County and has raised over $1.1 million for Easter Seals Southwest Florida since 1996.