  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Making Waves

Christina Unkel Believes in the Power of Sports

She is one of only three FIFA-licensed female referees who represent the United States Soccer Federation in the U.S., Canada and across South America and the Caribbean—even as far away as China.

By Ilene Denton 6/27/2019 at 11:00am Published in the July 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Christina Unkel

Image: Everett Dennison

Christina Unkel was just 10 and already a veteran soccer player when she got her first paying gig refereeing Under 6 girls’ games in her native Cape Coral. (“Fifteen dollars a game and all the free concession food I could eat,” she says.)

Now 31 and an attorney with Maglio, Christopher & Toale, P.A. in Sarasota, where she negotiates contracts and sponsorship deals for professional female coaches and athletes across the U.S., Unkel is breaking ground again.

She is one of only three FIFA-licensed female referees who represent the United States Soccer Federation in the U.S., Canada and across South America and the Caribbean, and even as far away as China at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games. Unkel refs men’s and women’s games, she’s a video referee for Major League Soccer, and this summer she starts a new role at FOX Sports as a TV analyst at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. 

In a busy couple of weeks this spring, Unkel refereed soccer games in Montreal and Kansas City, and traveled to Chicago to speak at a leadership development conference for women in the workplace presented by the nonprofit Abby Wambach Wolfpack Endeavor. (Wambach is the two-time Olympic gold medal soccer player and FIFA World Cup champion who has scored more goals than any player in the world, male or female.) “Let’s do this!” Unkel told us. “Women empowering women, on the field and in the corporate world!”

And, as president-elect of its all-volunteer board, she finds time to advocate for the international Women’s Sports Museum—the first museum dedicated to women in sports—that she hopes will break ground in the Sarasota area sometime in the next several years.

Phase 1, a traveling pop-up museum exhibit, debuted at the NCAA Women’s Final Four tourney in Tampa this spring; Phase 2, a preview center, is set to open by summer 2020; and a Phase 3 capital campaign has a timeline of three to five years.

Unkel and her husband, Ted, a professional FIFA referee, have a 3-year-old daughter who’s already out on the soccer field. (“The only way we do it is my parents, our rock and our foundation,” she says.)

“I want my story told so other people can see it and believe it,” says Unkel. “I believe in the power of sports. At the end of the day it’s taught me so many intangible skills.” 

Filed under
sports
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Smoke shop

A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

06/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

06/26/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Business

First Watch Selects Manatee County for Site of New Headquarters

06/25/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Improv Festival Is Back to Entertain This Summer

06/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

The Meadows Cup Benefits Easter Seals Southwest Florida

06/27/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: June 27-July 4

06/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Van Wezel Executives Elected to New State, National Offices

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

06/27/2019 By Staff

Rankings

ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

06/26/2019 By Staff

Architecture News

Local Architects Win Awards in 2019 Florida/Caribbean Design Competition

06/24/2019 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

National Honor for Grand Palm; Stock Custom Homes Expands in The Lake Club

06/24/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Leadership

Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Equity Leadership

06/27/2019 By Staff

Law

Williams Parker Adds Trusts and Estates Attorney

06/27/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sarasota Ballet Names New Director of Development

06/27/2019 By Staff

Paw Party

Ten Adorable Pets That Are Looking for Homes

06/27/2019 By Hanna Powers

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Grants

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards More Than $650,000 in Grants

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fab and Bougie

We Tried It: Three Boutique Fitness Trends Popular in Sarasota

06/26/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health

'Get Well With Medical Cannabis Forum' Will Take Place June 27

06/24/2019 By Staff

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

06/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe