ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

The 29-year-old company ranked No. 107 on Landscape Magazine's annual list of the highest revenue-generating landscape firms in the country.

By Staff 6/26/2019 at 4:29pm

Image: Courtesy Debra Morrow 

ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design has earned a spot on Landscape Management magazine’s "Top 150" list for highest revenue-generating landscape firms in the country. The 29-year-old company ranked No. 107 on the list, with $19.7 million in revenue for 2018—a 4 percent increase over 2017. It is the only independently owned company in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties to make the list.

Founded in 1990, ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design is a privately held company that specializes in planned community/commercial maintenance and landscape design/installation.  Services include community maintenance, pest control, irrigation, tree service, landscape design and installation, hardscape installation and landscape lighting. 

