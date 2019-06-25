Legacy Trail Extension Kick-Off Celebration Set for June 28

The community is invited to the kick-off celebration for the Legacy Trail Extension on Friday, June 28, when the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners will unveil the signed bond that finances the voter-approved project. The event, to be held at Payne Park, brings together elected officials, volunteers and the community to mark the official start of the "Race to Completion."

The Legacy Trail was opened in 2008 and currently provides over 10 miles of trail from the Venice Train Depot to Culverhouse Nature Park. Voters approved a referendum in November to extend the trail by nearly eight miles and enhance connectivity from the City of North Port through Venice and downtown Sarasota. An estimated quarter of a million people use the trail annually, and it provides safe recreational opportunities to walk, bike and run.

Payne Park is located at 2050 Adams Lane. The event runs 8:30-10 a.m. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net.