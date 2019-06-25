Community Foundation Awards $1.95 Million in Scholarships

More than 500 student leaders were recently awarded $1.95 million in scholarships from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The 535 students—from Sarasota, Bradenton, DeSoto, and Charlotte counties—were recognized with scholarships to support future academic and professional success. Through support from Community Foundation donors, these students will receive opportunities to pursue higher education at university, trade or technical schools. Recipients were selected based on merit, need, or a combination of both; the scholarships are designed to satisfy and fulfill a diverse array of academic goals. For the 2019 award cycle, students received an average amount of $3,360.