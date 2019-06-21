Philanthropy
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Elects Board Member Emeritus and New Board Member
The foundation has elected Judith Bell as Board Member Emeritus and Cyndi Miller as board member.
The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Board of Directors recently elected Judith Bell as Board Member Emeritus and Cyndi Miller as new board member. Bell, a nonprofit executive and consultant, served as Neuro Challenge’s first executive director from 2012-2016, guiding the organization in its formative years. Miller is the vice-president of First Source Bank; she will serve a three-year term. The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.