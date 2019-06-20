New College of Florida Receives $750,000 Grant From Mellon Foundation

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a five-year, $750,000 grant to New College of Florida to support curricular and research initiatives that preserve local history, integrate social and racial justice work into artistic practice and teaching, and explore questions of special interest to the local community.

The "New College and the Cross-College Alliance in the Community" project will be headquartered at a newly created Office for Community Outreach and Engagement and will involve a multi-pronged collaboration with the other four institutions in the area's Cross-College Alliance (CCA): Ringling College of Art and Design, State College of Florida, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, and The Ringling Museum. Over the next five years, the CCA institutions will aim to add 15 to 20 courses that involve substantive community engagement. New College is planning three such courses for 2019-2020. The CCA institutions also plan to collaborate on a joint program whereby students cycle through internships or community service projects that expose them to different community-serving professions.