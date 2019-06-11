Bank of America Presents $25,000 Grant to CareerEdge

Bank of America presented a $25,000 grant to CareerEdge at Suncoast Technical College on Tuesday, June 4. Image: Courtesy Photo

On Tuesday, June 4, Bank of America presented local nonprofit CareerEdge with $25,000 in funding to support the economic mobility of Sarasota-Manatee residents as part of the bank’s Workforce Development & Basic Needs grant period. CareerEdge provides high-quality training, job readiness and other skills to help advance the careers of its students, and will use the bank’s funding to expand its “Fast Track” training in the trades sector. Jamie Kahns, Bank of America Sarasota-Manatee market manager, personally presented the check to Suncoast Technical College, whose students are enrolled in the Fast Track program. Later that day, those students also participated in a Bank of America "Better Money Habits" class led by one of the bank’s consumer associates—and Better Money Habits champion—Dana Proshka. Proshka's lesson highlighted the importance of financial education and strategies for budgeting, saving and successfully managing debt.