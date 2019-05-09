  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Mr. Chatterbox

Sarasota's Weirdest Restaurants, According to Mr. Chatterbox

Shouldn't the weird get recognition, too? Mr. C. asks.

By Robert Plunket 5/9/2019 at 10:56am Published in the May 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Taxidermy is part of the decor at Linger Lodge.

Image: Jenny Acheson

Since this is our annual Best of Sarasota issue, I’m sure you’ll have a great time perusing the businesses our readers have voted as extraordinary. Just about every category is covered, especially in the all-important restaurant competition.

But I detected something missing. What about the places that are a little too unusual, a little too underground, a little too… dare I use the word? “Weird.”

Shouldn’t they get some recognition? Sometimes you don’t want gastronomic perfection. You want a jolt of adrenaline, a totally off-the-wall experience. To repair this glaring omission, I’ve put together a little list of Sarasota’s weirdest restaurants.

So hop on the party bus and let’s head over to Linger Lodge. It began life as a fish camp back in 1945. A restaurant was soon added which has, over the years, become one of the state’s archetypal “Old Florida” eating places. It serves what is known as “swamp food”—alligator, frog and catfish in addition to burgers and shrimp and grouper. I would describe the food as very, very fried. But in a fun way, and it’s a good place to throw caution to the winds and have something really bad. As for the alligator, you’re on your own. I ate it once at another Old Florida place and got sick, and I swore I’d never try it again. But my tablemate ordered a gator burger and said it tasted even more like chicken than chicken.

I found the most interesting part of the menu the road kill section. Among the items on offer were Chunk o’Skunk, Smidgen of Pigeon, Flat Cat, and Poodles and Noodles. Such is the overpowering personality of the Linger Lodge that I actually believed you could order this stuff. There were prices and everything.

“What kind of road kill do you have today?” I asked the waitress. With a totally straight face, she said they don’t serve road kill until after dark.

As you ponder “Could this possibly be true?” you are seated comfortably on a big screened porch with an idyllic view of the Braden River. Sometimes a canoe languidly glides by. The décor has been cleaned up by new owners but retains much of the famous old taxidermy collection. Foxes, birds, bobcats, a giant alligator and perhaps a few more snakes than actually necessary adorn the walls. If a restaurant ever needed a “trigger warning” at the door this is it. Linger Lodge, 7205 85th St. Court E., Bradenton, lingerlodge.com 

While we’re in Bradenton we might as well stop at the huge Red Barn Flea Market. Don’t get too excited if you’re looking for antiques and collectibles. The Red Barn is not that kind of place. True, it does have a handful of booths that might interest the shabby-chic-er, but it’s more of a working-class shopping center, full of small businesses that can’t quite afford to have a store of their own. You’ll find bathroom refitters, teeth whiteners, bulk candy dealers, low-end beach décor, T-shirts galore—there are more than 600 dealers. Still, it’s very much worth a visit for classic flea market food.

There are numerous stands scattered about. Try Maw’s for the hamburgers and hot dogs, which are certainly the perfect Saturday lunch. But what makes the Red Barn an important part of our tour is the area’s best taco stand. It’s right in the middle of the place by the main food court. It’s called El Tio Carlos, but many people still know it as Maria’s. Look for the place with the line.

If you want to know how tacos taste in Mexico, order a couple of carnitas tacos with onions, cilantro and salsa verde, then squeeze lime juice over it. Get a Jarritos soft drink—mandarina is my favorite—and look around. The atmosphere is great: Rednecks are standing around the bar; an old guy is playing an amplified guitar. There are retired people from the trailer park, snowbirds from Quebec speaking French, families in every shade of white, brown and black. Bradenton is a proud melting pot, and the Red Barn is where it all simmers. Red Barn Flea Market, 1707 First St., Bradenton, redbarnfleamarket.com

Some restaurants stumble across a great gimmick and have the grit—or grits—to run with it. Waffle Stop is that kind of restaurant. It used to be a perfectly normal coffee shop on U.S. 301 just to the south of downtown. Then the owners realized that since Elvis ate two meals here back in 1956 when he was performing at what is now the Opera House, maybe they could get some mileage out of it. That’s how the Waffle Stop became popularly known as Elvis Ate Here, with an almost embarrassing amount of corny signage out front proclaiming this fact.

The décor is Elvis memorabilia. There’s a full-size statue of the King that sings, although I admit I have never seen this happen. Mostly on view are posters and Elvis art from Walmart circa 30 years ago. But what makes this tribute restaurant so memorable is that Elvis’s life was so intertwined with food. He had terrible eating habits, and many of them are right here on the menu. (In all fairness, I must point out that there are many relatively healthy items also, which I always ignore.)

I order what Elvis ordered. Three fried eggs with bacon and home fries, plus white toast. The yolks are gooey, the bacon thick and greasy and the home fries just right. Elvis downed it with three glasses of milk. I had coffee.

The place gets tourists, but it is surprisingly local, with a regular lunch crowd. There is no dinner crowd, as it shuts at 2 p.m. The waitresses are Elvis-appropriate—friendly and endearing. I can’t figure out why, but going to a restaurant where Elvis ate and eating exactly the meal he ate—it’s a transcendental experience. It was like taking communion. Waffle Stop, 660 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota

Bob’s Train may be the oddest—and most charming—restaurant on our tour. It’s several old railroad cars strung together in an abandoned parking lot on the edge of downtown. Don’t despair. Once you get inside you’re on a genuine circus train from the olden days. There’s a dining car with excellent burgers, and the other cars are packed with circus memorabilia. You eat, then wander around. Chances are you’ll meet Bob. He’s from a circus family and full of stories.

Bob’s Train is a labor of love. It’s very well run but doesn’t feel at all like a business. It’s a personal obsession with great public benefit. If you’re at all interested in the circus, in trains or Sarasota history, it’s a must see. Totally weird, but in a wonderful way. Bob’s Train, 2211 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, bobstrain.com 

Filed under
mr. chatterbox
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Mr. Chatterbox

Sarasota's Weirdest Restaurants, According to Mr. Chatterbox

05/09/2019 By Robert Plunket

Take one down, pass it around

99 Bottles Is Your New Downtown Beer Bar

05/09/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler

The Venue Replaces 15 South Ristorante on St. Armands Circle

05/08/2019 By Staff

Brunch Time

Here's Everything You Can Do In Sarasota On Mother's Day

05/08/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Match Point

Love Soccer? The Sarasota Metropolis FC, the Region’s First-Ever Soccer Franchise, Won Its Inaugural Game

05/09/2019 By Isaac Eger

Preview

Manatee Players' 2019-20 Season Line-Up Promises Some Big Shows

05/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 9-15

05/09/2019 By Ilene Denton

Awards

Southeastern Guide Dogs Film Named a “Best of the Best” Winner at Brand Film Festival in New York

05/08/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Best of Sarasota

Best of Sarasota 2019: Readers' Choice

05/01/2019

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Shop Talk

Influence Style Launches Private Label

04/25/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Development

Sales Exceed $26 Million for Stock Signature Homes in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota

05/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Announces New Associates

05/07/2019 By Staff

Groundbreaking

J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. Breaks Ground on New Dental Education Facility

05/06/2019 By Staff

Festivals

Rosemary Square to Host 'Overtown Heritage Day' and Grand Opening Celebration on May 19

05/06/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Updates

Goodwill Renovates, Re-Opens Palmetto Retail Location

05/09/2019 By Staff

Awards

Visit Sarasota County Names Voice of Sarasota Tourism Recipient and Five Local Faces of Travel

05/09/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Renee Di Pilato Named Director of Libraries and Historical Resources

05/08/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

27th Annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Will Benefit All Faiths Food Bank

05/08/2019 By Staff

Turtle Power

Two Leatherback Turtle Nests Discovered on Local Beaches

05/08/2019 By Megan McDonald

Philanthropy

The Patterson Foundation Commits Up to $1 Million to Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Global Recovery Fund

05/08/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

05/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Local Surgeon Elected President of Florida Vascular Society

05/07/2019 By Staff

Events

Healthy Start Coalition's 25th Annual Community Baby Shower Takes Place This Weekend

05/07/2019 By Staff

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

05/01/2019 By Staff

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe