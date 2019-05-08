The Patterson Foundation Commits Up to $1 Million to Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Global Recovery Fund

Tropical Cyclone Idai Image: Shutterstock

Sarasota's Patterson Foundation has committed up to $1 million to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) Global Recovery Fund. The commitment includes an immediate $250,000 contribution to support recovery from Tropical Cyclone Idai, which devastated Africa in March, along with $250,000 in matching gifts each time CDP raises $250,000 from private donors for the fund—up to $750,000 total in matching dollars—through Dec. 31, 2020.



The CDP's Global Recovery Fund is focused exclusively on addressing medium- and long-term needs following international disasters, such as rebuilding homes, infrastructure and businesses while supporting children’s well-being, providing mental health services and boosting damaged agriculture sectors. The fund will allow donors to earmark contributions to meet specific international disaster-relief and recovery efforts. Donors can also choose to allow CDP to allocate funding where it is needed most.

Since 2012, The Patterson Foundation has contributed more than $3.5 million to the CDP to support efforts for major disasters. This latest gift comes after the creation of the Global Recovery Fund in an effort to catalyze additional donations from other funders monitoring damages caused by international disasters like Tropical Cyclone Idai.