The Newtown Farmers Market Is Moving

As of next weekend, the Newtown Farmers Market will have a brand new location, and organizers are celebrating the move with a grand opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. From that day on, the market will be located at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, at the corner of Cocoanut Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The market will continue to operate during its established hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

In addition to providing fresh produce, customers can request to have their fruits and vegetables pre-sliced or have their groceries delivered to any location within one mile of the market. The market is currently located at the Newtown Redevelopment Office at 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota. It is is an extension of Newtown Nation, an organization that seeks to provide healthier alternatives and build community and that organizes the annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Fest every October.

For more info, contact market manager Mary Mack at (941) 266-2461 or via mcattck@hotmail.com.