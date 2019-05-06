Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re never quite sure what to buy the woman who gave you life, who deserves the world…and who probably has everything. I’ve found over the years that no matter what the gift—big or small, lavish or modest—your mom will love it just because it's from you. Because that’s what moms do.

If you’re in need of some gifting inspiration for the mom(s) in your life, I’ve put together a quick little gift guide to help you in the right direction. Check out my picks below!

MICHELE Deco Sport bracelet watch, $495 at Nordstrom // Hermes Oran sandal, $650 at Hermes // Kris Nations "Mama" script ring, $45 at Nordstrom // MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market tea kettle, $150 at MacKenzie-Childs // mar Y sol Capri tote, $139 at Bloomingdale’s // Louis Vuitton Trendy crossbody, $1,930 at Louis Vuitton // Creme de la Mer, $175-$2,160 at Saks Fifth Avenue // David Yurman Crossover sterling silver and 18K gold cuff bracelet, $995 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede cologne, $136, at Saks Fifth Avenue // Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede candle, $67 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Dyson’s Blown-a-OUAI set, $399 at Sephora // Slip silk pillowcase, $85 at Anthropologie // Flora Nikrooz Gabby kimono robe, $88 at Bloomingdale’s // Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw, $147 at Nordstrom

Don’t forget, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12—there’s still plenty of time to order that perfect gift, so happy shopping!