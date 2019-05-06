Boar's Head President Honored by Americans for the Arts

Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing the arts and arts education in America, announced that Michael Martella, president of Boar’s Head in Sarasota, FL and chairman of the Van Wezel Foundation’s board of directors, will be honored with the Business Committee for the Arts Leadership Award. This award recognizes individuals for their extraordinary vision, leadership and commitment to supporting the arts and for encouraging other businesses to follow their lead.



Martella was appointed to the board of directors at the Van Wezel Foundation, Inc. in 2007 and rose to the chairman’s position, where he has led fundraising activities that support the programming and long-term sustainability of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Through Boar’s Head’s sponsorship of the Boar's Head Family Series and Family Nights, family-friendly productions were added to the Van Wezel’s Main Stage program, making the performing arts accessible to a broader audience. During Family Nights, children can attend free of charge if accompanied by a full-paying adult, allowing hundreds of community youth to experience world-class music, Broadway productions and Vegas-style acts each year. They can also attend post-show "Talk Backs" and events, where they can interact with some of the visiting artists.