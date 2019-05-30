New College of Florida Names First Archimedes Scholars

New College of Florida has awarded its first Archimedes Scholarship to Saurav Kiri, a graduate of Pine View School who will be attending New College this fall. He will receive an annual $10,000 scholarship and intends to study biology or biochemistry. Kiri, who is planning a career as a physician researcher, wrote in his scholarship application essay that he chose to attend New College because it “will prepare me for the challenges of medical school and the practice of medicine and medical research itself.”

Sarasota philanthropists Andrew and Judith Economos established the Archimedes Scholars Program with a $500,000 gift and selected New College to administer the award earlier this year. The scholarship program, named after the Greek mathematician and scientist, provides a $10,000 scholarship annually to a New College student and a $5,000 scholarship yearly to two graduates of high schools in Sarasota or Manatee County pursuing studies in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

Kevin Zhu, also a Pineview High School graduate, and Griffin Heckler, a graduate of Manatee High School, will receive annual $5,000 scholarships from the Archimedes Scholars Program. Zhu plans to study biotechnology at the University of Toronto with the goal of someday starting his own biotech firm. Heckler intends to study neuroscience at the University of Florida and has her sights set on a career in research or therapy.