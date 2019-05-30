  1. News & City Life
  2. Science & Technology

Bright Spot

Florida Power & Light Is Building the World’s Largest Solar-Powered Battery in Manatee County

What does that mean for consumers?

By Cooper Levey-Baker 5/30/2019 at 6:37am Published in the June 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Set to open in 2021, the Manatee Energy Storage Center will have a capacity of 409 megawatts.

Image: Shutterstock 

Florida Power & Light’s planned Manatee Energy Storage Center will be nothing more than a battery, but it will be a colossal, giant, enormous battery. Set to open in late 2021, the Storage Center will have a capacity of 409 megawatts—roughly equal to 300 million AA batteries—and the system will take up 40 acres of land, or 30 football fields.

But the most impressive fact about the new system is that it will store 100 percent renewable energy—all of it generated by the company’s massive array of solar panels in Parrish. Once built, the new battery will be the largest solar-powered battery in the world, four times larger than the world’s current biggest.

“If you live in Manatee County, you are at the center of a revolution in clean energy,” says Florida Power & Light spokesperson Chris McGrath. He says the new battery system is a key part of the company’s “30-by-30” plan, which calls for the installation of 30 million new solar panels statewide by 2030.

All the power generated by those panels has to go somewhere, and that’s where the new Storage Center will come in. The Parrish solar field has been up and running since 2016, but today, the power it generates flows directly into the grid. That means that at night, or on a cloudy day, the company has to burn fossil fuels to compensate for the drop in available solar power. The new battery system will capture all of the solar power generated in Parrish and will be able to push it out to homes even at nighttime or when it is overcast or rainy.

That doesn’t mean local customers will be getting 100 percent renewable energy. Since the grid is so diffuse and interconnected, it’s impossible to trace where exactly a single home’s electricity is coming from. But overall, Florida Power & Light’s goal is to be producing 40 percent of its electricity with zero emissions by 2030.

Why is Florida Power & Light moving more into solar now, and not 10 years ago? The economics of renewable energy have changed dramatically. The cost of battery storage technology has plunged, according to McGrath, making it cheaper to invest in solar than to build new fossil fuel plants.

Most cities and counties work with Florida Power & Light through what are known as “franchise agreements,” 30-year deals that grant the company a monopoly on energy production. The City of Sarasota is under contract with the company through 2040; the city has also set a goal of moving to a 100 percent renewable system citywide by 2045.

Sean Sellers, a co-organizer with Sarasota’s Ready for 100 campaign, which pushed the city to adopt that 100 percent renewable goal, credits Florida Power & Light for investing in large-scale solar and says huge solar fields are just a first step toward building a greener grid. “We also need to incentivize rooftop solar,” he says. “All those empty roofs on homes and shopping plazas remain a virtually untapped resource.” Rooftop solar panels are more expensive to install and more difficult to profit from, so utility monopolies like Florida Power & Light have been “dragging their heels,” Sellers says. State and local governments need to do more to force the development of a greener grid through new regulations, incentives and codes, according to Sellers.

Once its new battery goes live, Florida Power & Light will decommission two natural gas power plants adjacent to the Parrish solar field. The red and white stacks that are visible from miles around will be shut down. “Those two units are some of the most inefficient in our system,” says McGrath. “They date back to the 1970s and have not been modernized.” Shutting down those two plants will reduce the company’s carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 1 million tons. In a region severely threatened by climate change and rising sea levels, Florida Power & Light’s new Parrish battery might jump-start a move toward clean energy statewide.

Filed under
solar energy
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

8:00am By Staff

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

7:30am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

7:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

One of a Kind

Here's What Makes the Piada, an Italian Street Food, So Special

5:03am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

12:50pm By Ilene Denton

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

12:31pm By Giulia Heyward

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

8:00am By Staff

Essential Intelligence

USRowing Nationals Returns to Sarasota

6:21am By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

7:40am By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Awards

Ringling College Students Recognized in National Lighting Design Competition

12:18pm By Staff

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

7:18am

Dig In

Plant Some Seeds at One of Sarasota’s Eight Community Gardens

6:50am By Giulia Heyward

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

5:12pm Illustrations by John Pirman

Jobs

CareerEdge Awards Workforce Funding to Local Employers

2:02pm By Staff

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

12:31pm By Giulia Heyward

Education

New College of Florida Names First Archimedes Scholars

11:57am By Staff

Guiding Light

Southeastern Guide Dogs Is Looking for Puppy Raisers

11:45am By Staff

Leadership

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Fall 2019 Executive Academy Is Open for Registration

11:37am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

5:37am By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grand Hotels

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

05/27/2019 By Susan Burns

Health & Fitness

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Just Move

A New Book Highlights the Benefits of Fitness After 50

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Safety First

Sarasota County Encourages Water Safety for Children and Families

05/24/2019 By Staff

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe