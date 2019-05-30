CareerEdge Awards Workforce Funding to Local Employers

CareerEdge Funders Collaborative, a workforce initiative of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, recently awarded a total of $206,918 in grants to local healthcare and manufacturing employers to help "upskill" employees and increase wages.The six grant awards will train a total of 442 employees in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Grants were awarded to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Life Care Center, KHS and PGT Innovations.