  1. Features
  2. Grand Florida Hotels

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

The "Pink Palace" is a wedding cake of a resort hotel that has towered over St. Petersburg Beach since 1928.

By Ilene Denton 5/27/2019 at 10:26am Published in the June 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Restored and painted its original pink, the Don CeSar overlooks St. Pete Beach. 

Image: Courtesy Photo

Quick: What do Mickey Mantle, Henry Kissinger, Harrison Ford and Mike and Frank from American Pickers have in common?

Like a Who’s Who of politicians, statesmen, actors, musicians and celebrities before and after, they’ve all set their suitcases down at the Don CeSar, that great pink wedding cake of a resort hotel that has towered over St. Petersburg Beach since 1928.

A fizzy Jazz Age confection that celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, the “Pink Palace” is a quick, easy getaway for Sarasotans; we waved at the Sunshine Skyway from our seventh-floor room looking south. The hotel is remarkably well kept, clean, bright and attractively furnished in beachy blues and greens. All 91-year-olds should look this good.

Early tourists on the steps of the Don CeSar, circa 1928.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Don, as it’s affectionately called, was built by Boston real estate developer Thomas Rowe. He named his grand hotel after a character in his favorite opera, an obscure work by William Vincent Wallace called Maritana. (Maritana is also the name of the Don CeSar’s excellent fine-dining restaurant, but more on that later.) Rowe’s architect, Henry Dupont, threw in both Mediterranean and Moorish flourishes—arches, spires, curlicues, turrets, a clock tower, “whatever Thomas Rowe liked, a little bit of everything,” our history tour guide, Christina, told us. You can take the short history tour every afternoon at 2 p.m.

1928 was not the most auspicious year to open a grand resort, of course, with the Great Depression looming, but Rowe shrewdly struck a deal with the New York Yankees to make the Don CeSar their spring training home. (“He assured the owners that their players would have milk and steak every day,” our history tour guide told us.) Its national reputation was secured.

St. Pete Beach was a wilderness then, with no road or bridges to the mainland. Now, of course, it’s a thriving vacation community with souvenir shops and restaurants lining busy Gulf Boulevard. The Don CeSar is a serene and beautiful oasis from all that hubbub, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. Beyond the beach, two huge swimming pools and Spa Oceana there’s a full calendar of activities—everything from beach yoga to Zumba. On Friday and Saturday late afternoons, to summon the sunset, a poolside guitarist plays hits by the likes of Van Morrison and Johnny Cash; afterwards people move to the nearby beachside Rowe Bar for raw oysters and champagne.

One of the resort’s huge swimming pools.

Image: Courtesy Photo

For families with children 4 to 12, Camp CeSar provides half-day and full-day supervised activities, and evening programs like Star Gazers and Jam Night karaoke parties. Three ping-pong tables, a giant chess board and corn hole platforms are there for the playing, no matter your age.

The food is excellent—fish tacos and lobster rolls al fresco for lunch at the Rowe Bar; and for a dress-up dinner, imaginatively prepared New American seafood dishes in the sophisticated Maritana Grille. (Watching my husband devour a plate of stone crab claws was a theatrical event.) There are also frozen drinks and burgers to be had at the poolside Beachcomber Bar & Grill, a lovely breakfast buffet in the Sea Porch restaurant, and Uncle Andy’s self-explanatory ice cream parlor. 

The Don is a popular wedding spot, so popular that there were two the weekend we stayed. A small sunset wedding in a lovely garden near the pool (pink flowers, naturally) sent a gaggle of bathing-suited middle-school girls over to the fence to gawk.

It’s that kind of evocative romance that’s served the Pink Palace well as a creative muse. It’s been the backdrop for films like Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America, starring Robert DeNiro, and Health, directed by Robert Altman and starring Carol Burnett. F. Scott Fitzgerald was a frequent guest and wrote parts of his novels here.

The Don has weathered Mother Nature, economic ups and downs, and even war. (During World War II the hotel was purchased by the U.S. Army and served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen, and afterwards as administrative offices for the Veterans Administration, until it was vacated and left to ruin in 1969.) A national hotelier purchased the building in 1972 and supervised a dramatic year-long restoration back to its original hotel roots—including untold coats of bright, bubble-gum pink paint. The Don was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Next year, the Don CeSar will undergo yet another facelift, with refreshed lobby and guest rooms. The grand old gal endures.

The Don CeSar  | 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Petersburg Beach, (727) 360-1881, doncesar.com. | Rooms from $365; ask about Florida resident specials.| Drive time from downtown Sarasota: 50 minutes

Things to Do

Take a Spin

Hotel guests can check out a bicycle and helmet from the concierge station—first come, first served—and, with a handy neighborhood map that’s also provided, take a spin down to charming Pass-a-Grille public beach and pier, or around the Vina del Mar neighborhood of canal-front homes. One interesting stop along the way is the Gulf Coast Historical Museum in the Pass-a-Grille National Historic District; besides a nifty postcard collection and World War II exhibit, it displays several old Don CeSar artifacts.

Enjoy the Arts

Downtown St. Pete has become a mecca for art lovers, and it’s a quick drive from the hotel. Check out the Museum of Fine Arts (the weekend we visited, we caught an exhibit of paintings by Sarasota’s own Syd Solomon); the Salvador Dali Museum, with more than 2,100 works by the famed Surrealist artist; and the Chihuly Collection, a beautifully presented sampling of works by famed glass artist Dale Chihuly. mfastpete.org, thedali.org, moreanartscenter.org/chihuly

Eat Some Florida Seafood

Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish in nearby Pasadena is a piece of St. Pete history dating all the way back to 1951. Sit at one of its outdoor picnic tables and indulge in its famous smoked fish platter, with German potato salad and coleslaw. tedpetersfish.com

Filed under
St. Petersburg, Don Cesar
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Grand Florida Hotels

The Biltmore Offers Historic Mediterranean Flavor and Renovated Luxury

The historic hotel was built in a mix of Italian, Moorish and Spanish styles by developer and Coral Gables founder George Merrick in 1926.

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

At five stories, 138 rooms and 14 suites, Casa Monica is beautiful.

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

The hotel’s architecture was inspired by a Spanish convent built in the 11th century.

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

Real estate tycoon Henry Flagler named the hotel The Breakers because his hotel guests kept requesting rooms “by the breakers”—the place where the Atlantic breaks on the shoreline.

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

#PIZZA

Hashtag Pizza, a New Food Truck, Wants to Be Trending Among Your Friends

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

WEEKLY PLANNER

St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival, SRQ Margarita Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Salt Flat Acid Heat

Four Great Flatbreads (And One Great Flatbread Recipe)

05/21/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Get with the program

Here Are All 16 Restaurants Participating in Savor Sarasota for the First Time This Year

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Rowing

Area Dragon Boat Team Headed to World Championships

9:18am By Staff

Rowing

Nathan Benderson Park to Host 2020 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rowing Team Trials

05/24/2019 By Staff

Water, Water Everywhere

Water Quality Summit Speakers Announced

05/24/2019 By Staff

Preview

Sarasota Opera 2019-20 Season Brings Back Some Favorites

05/23/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Housing Inventory, Median Sales Prices Continue to Rise in Sarasota-Manatee

05/24/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Martha Marlar and Amy Royall Form Team With Premier Sotheby's International Realty

05/23/2019 By Staff

On the Homefront

John Cannon Homes Introduces The Benchmark Collection; Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on Skye Ranch

05/23/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Tiger Bay

Sarasota Tiger Bay Club Will Hold Annual Legislative Update on June 6

11:20am By Staff

New Hires

Attorney Ben Sorrell Joins Syprett Meshad

10:45am By Staff

Scholarships

Scholarships Available for Leadership Sarasota County Programs

10:40am By Staff

Promotions

Community Foundation of Sarasota County Announces Promotions

10:15am By Staff

Scholarships

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards College Scholarships

9:36am By Staff

Construction

Main Street-Lemon Avenue Intersection to Close for Five Weeks Beginning May 28

05/24/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grand Hotels

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

05/27/2019 By Susan Burns

Grand Hotels

The Biltmore Offers Historic Mediterranean Flavor and Renovated Luxury

05/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Health & Fitness

Just Move

A New Book Highlights the Benefits of Fitness After 50

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Safety First

Sarasota County Encourages Water Safety for Children and Families

05/24/2019 By Staff

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Om

The Westin Sarasota Celebrates Global Wellness Day June 8

05/23/2019 By Staff

Health

Florida Department of Health Reports Surge in Hepatitis A Cases

05/22/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

First Watch Recognized as a 'Food Allergy Champion'

05/20/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe