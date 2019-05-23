The Westin Sarasota Celebrates Global Wellness Day June 8

Global Wellness Day will be celebrated June 8 at The Westin Sarasota. Image: Shutterstock

Global Wellness Day, a social project dedicated to living well, will be celebrated internationally on June 8—and locally, The Westin Sarasota will host a full day of free events including yoga, cycling, a vendor village, speakers and more.

First celebrated in 2012, Global Wellness Day was established in Turkey as a day dedicated to living well; that celebration has now been adopted worldwide. In 2018, 130 countries took part in Global Wellness Day at 5,000 different locations, with events ranging from the Global Wellness Day flag reaching the summit of Mt. Everest to participants providing medical care to children at the Thailand and Myanmar border and visiting the elderly's homes in Brazil.

For more information or to register for local activities at The Westin, click here.