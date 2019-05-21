USF Sarasota-Manatee Coding Workshop Set for High School Girls

USF Sarasota-Manatee and State College of Florida will offer a coding workshop for female high school students this summer. Image: Shutterstock

High school girls will have a chance to attend a free computer coding workshop at State College of Florida this summer. In partnership with USF Sarasota-Manatee, SCF will present the special two-month workshop called the Girls Who Code Club. The club will meet every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at State College of Florida; USFSM’s Sunita Lodwig, Ph.D., and SCF’s Katy Wallis, Ph.D., will lead the classes, which are open to high school girls from Sarasota and Manatee counties. For more information or to register for the workshop, contact Lodwig or Wallis at slodwig@sar.usf.edu and wallisk@scf.edu.