Patterson Foundation Invests Up to $5 Million in The Bay

A rendering of The Bay. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Patterson Foundation will contribute up to $5 million for operations and Phase 1 of The Bay, the master plan for transforming 53 acres of the downtown Sarasota bayfront into a public park that is free, open and welcoming to the region while offering fitness, health, cultural, recreational, and educational activities and events.



Following an initial $2 million contribution, The Patterson Foundation will make additional $1 million investments each time private philanthropy contributes $5 million toward Phase 1 and The Bay’s 2019-2022 operating budget—a combined budget of $20 million. Potential updates to the site during Phase 1 include open spaces for a range of activities and events, restoration of the land’s natural mangrove habitat, new piers and other public amenities.