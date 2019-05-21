  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Invests Up to $5 Million in The Bay

The investment will strengthen The Bay’s mission of transforming Sarasota’s bayfront.

By Staff 5/21/2019 at 4:27pm

A rendering of The Bay.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Patterson Foundation will contribute up to $5 million for operations and Phase 1 of The Bay, the master plan for transforming 53 acres of the downtown Sarasota bayfront into a public park that is free, open and welcoming to the region while offering fitness, health, cultural, recreational, and educational activities and events.

Following an initial $2 million contribution, The Patterson Foundation will make additional $1 million investments each time private philanthropy contributes $5 million toward Phase 1 and The Bay’s 2019-2022 operating budget—a combined budget of $20 million. Potential updates to the site during Phase 1 include open spaces for a range of activities and events, restoration of the land’s natural mangrove habitat, new piers and other public amenities.

Filed under
The Bay
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Salt Flat Acid Heat

Four Great Flatbreads (And One Great Flatbread Recipe)

10:12am By Judi Gallagher

Get with the program

Here Are All 16 Restaurants Participating in Savor Sarasota for the First Time This Year

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health

First Watch Recognized as a 'Food Allergy Champion'

05/20/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Preview

The Sarasota Ballet Announces Its 2019-20 Season

9:58am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 16-22

05/16/2019 By Ilene Denton

Theater

Florida Studio Theatre Celebrates the Work of Student Playwrights This Saturday

05/15/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weekly Planner

A Blue Crab Festival, Morton's 50th Anniversary Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

05/15/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture

I.M. Pei Left His Mark on Sarasota

05/17/2019 By Megan McDonald

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Announces Four New Waterside Place Tenants

05/16/2019 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Manatee Rare Fruit Council’s Annual Rare Fruit Tree Sale is May 19

05/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

“Unbuilt Rudolph” Exhibit Opens at Center for Architecture Sarasota

05/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Grants

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Accepting Grant Applications

4:51pm By Staff

Housing

Habitat Sarasota and Suncoast Technical College Complete Work on Affordable Home

4:46pm By Staff

Girls Who Code

USF Sarasota-Manatee Coding Workshop Set for High School Girls

4:37pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Invests Up to $5 Million in The Bay

4:27pm By Staff

Jobs

Florida Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent

05/20/2019 By Staff

Hurricanes

Tax-Free Holiday on Hurricane Supplies Runs May 31-June 6

05/20/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Nature Watch

A Glimpse Into a Lido Beach Eagle Nest

05/20/2019 By Olivia Letts

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

05/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Health & Fitness

Health

First Watch Recognized as a 'Food Allergy Champion'

05/20/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Blue Crab Festival, Morton's 50th Anniversary Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

05/15/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Healthcare

Local Hospitals Receive 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

05/15/2019 By Staff

Health

Florida Department of Health Promotes Heart Health with Free Program in Newtown

05/14/2019 By Staff

Health

Local Surgeon Elected President of Florida Vascular Society

05/07/2019 By Staff

Events

Healthy Start Coalition's 25th Annual Community Baby Shower Takes Place This Weekend

05/07/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe