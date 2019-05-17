The Exchange Will Award $250,000 to Local Arts Groups and Students

The Exchange's executive director Karen Koblenz. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Exchange (formerly the Woman’s Exchange) announced that it will award $250,000 to 20 regionally based arts and cultural organizations. The money is raised entirely through The Exchange’s 15,000-square-foot consignment boutique in downtown Sarasota. Since 1962, the organization has awarded more than $8 million in grants to local non-profits and high school and college students pursuing a higher education in the arts.

The grant winners were selected for engaging the public with popular programs that promote diversity and civic engagement, while offering educational opportunities to area students. The groups are also chosen on the basis of their long-term stability and financial health.

Nine high school students and 13 college students will also receive scholarships on the basis of their grades, artistic goals, accomplishments and letters of recommendation. The Exchange will award this year’s grants and scholarships at the invitation-only 2019 Grants Awards Celebration on June 6.