Sarasota Ranked No. 3 Most Popular Retirement Destination for Seniors

Downtown Sarasota Image: Shutterstock

MagnifyMoney, part of the LendingTree Company, has ranked Sarasota the No. 3 most popular retirement destination for seniors. According to MagnifyMoney's findings, the top 25 retirement destinations are dominated by Arizona and Florida metros; the two states account for 15 of the 25 metro areas with the highest net migration of retirees. Only two metro areas not in Arizona or Florida made it to the top 10: Milwaukee and Nashville.

Weather and a sense of affordability, even in wealthy Sarasota, aren’t the only factors attracting retirees to our region; both Florida and Tennessee in particular, and Arizona to an extent, have retiree-friendly tax laws. Florida does not tax any kind of retirement income and has relatively low property and sales taxes.

You can read MagnifyMoney's full report here.