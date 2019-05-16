Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 16-22
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s ‘70s Soul Party at Ed Smith Stadium, a jazzy Garden Music concert at Selby Gardens and more.
'70s Soul Party at Ed Smith Stadium
May 18
Fun for fans of the chart-topping soul hits of the ‘70s—and isn’t that everybody? The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe “All-Star” artists team with Ed Smith Stadium for the next in the Orioles series of “Art in the Ballpark” events. Fireworks top off the evening. Tickets start at just $15.
Garden Music at Selby Gardens: Alexis Cole
May 19
Selby Gardens’ monthly outdoor Garden Music series continues with jazz singer Alexis Cole, who’s played such venerable jazz venues as Birdland and the Jazz Standard in New York, and Blues Alley in D.C. Free with your admission to the gardens.
Fridays @ Five at the Hermitage: Composer and Lyricist Adam Gwon
May 17
Gwon may not be a household name, but he’s created musicals that Broadway insiders rave about, like Old Jews Telling Jokes, The Boy Detective Fails and Bernice Bobs Her Hair, and his work has been performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. In residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat this week, he’ll take us behind the scenes of his creative process. Free, but reservations required.
“Last Dance: A Tribute to Donna Summer”
May 18
Popular local singer Katt Hefner channels disco queen Donna Summer in this tribute concert at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Everybody now, “Looking for some hot stuff…”
Full Moon Ghost Tour at Historic Spanish Point
May 17
Do you dare to visit the 30-acre living museum on Little Sarasota Bay for an evening of ghost stories and mysterious tales of Florida history? Book your 90-minute tour here. https://www.historicspanishpoint.org/full-moon-ghost-tours/
