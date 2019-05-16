  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 16-22

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s ‘70s Soul Party at Ed Smith Stadium, a jazzy Garden Music concert at Selby Gardens and more.

By Ilene Denton 5/16/2019 at 9:00am

WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs with the Orioles’ mascot, The Bird.

Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

'70s Soul Party at Ed Smith Stadium

May 18  

Fun for fans of the chart-topping soul hits of the ‘70s—and isn’t that everybody? The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe “All-Star” artists team with Ed Smith Stadium for the next in the Orioles series of “Art in the Ballpark” events. Fireworks top off the evening. Tickets start at just $15.  

Alexis Cole

Image: Alfie Goodrich

Garden Music at Selby Gardens: Alexis Cole

May 19

Selby Gardens’ monthly outdoor Garden Music series continues with jazz singer Alexis Cole, who’s played such venerable jazz venues as Birdland and the Jazz Standard in New York, and Blues Alley in D.C.  Free with your admission to the gardens.

Adam Gwon

Image: Courtesy Hermitage Artist Retreat

Fridays @ Five at the Hermitage: Composer and Lyricist Adam Gwon

May 17

Gwon may not be a household name, but he’s created musicals that Broadway insiders rave about, like Old Jews Telling Jokes, The Boy Detective Fails and Bernice Bobs Her Hair, and his work has been performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. In residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat this week, he’ll take us behind the scenes of his creative process. Free, but reservations required.  

Katt Hefner

Image: Courtesy Photo

“Last Dance: A Tribute to Donna Summer”

May 18

Popular local singer Katt Hefner channels disco queen Donna Summer in this tribute concert at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Everybody now, “Looking for some hot stuff…” 

Mary's Chapel at Historic Spanish Point

Image: Courtesy Historic Spanish Point

Full Moon Ghost Tour at Historic Spanish Point

May 17

Do you dare to visit the 30-acre living museum on Little Sarasota Bay for an evening of ghost stories and mysterious tales of Florida history? Book your 90-minute tour here. https://www.historicspanishpoint.org/full-moon-ghost-tours/

Weekend Planner
In this Article

Special Events

Full Moon Ghost Tours at Historic Spanish Point

$20 Historic Spanish Point

The 30-acre living museum on Sarasota Bay presents full moon walking ghost tours.

Concerts

Last Dance: A Tribute to Donna Summer

Manatee Performing Arts Center

Katt Hefner channels the disco queen in this tribute concert.

Readings & Lectures

Hermitage Artist Retreat Fridays @ 5: Composer Adam Gwon

Free Hermitage Artist Retreat

The Hermitage’s Fridays @ 5 series continues with composer and lyricist Adam Gwon, who will tell the stories and sing the songs of musicals he has written—and take us behind the scenes of those yet to be born.

Concerts

Garden Music Concert at Selby Gardens with Alexis Cole

Free with paid admission to the Gardens Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

The jazz singer performs under the banyans at Selby Gardens.

Special Events

'70s Soul Party at Ed Smith Stadium

$15-$45 Ed Smith Stadium

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and the Baltimore Orioles team to present this fun "Arts in the Ballpark" party.

