Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 16-22

WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs with the Orioles’ mascot, The Bird. Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

May 18

Fun for fans of the chart-topping soul hits of the ‘70s—and isn’t that everybody? The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe “All-Star” artists team with Ed Smith Stadium for the next in the Orioles series of “Art in the Ballpark” events. Fireworks top off the evening. Tickets start at just $15.

Alexis Cole Image: Alfie Goodrich

May 19

Selby Gardens’ monthly outdoor Garden Music series continues with jazz singer Alexis Cole, who’s played such venerable jazz venues as Birdland and the Jazz Standard in New York, and Blues Alley in D.C. Free with your admission to the gardens.

Adam Gwon Image: Courtesy Hermitage Artist Retreat

May 17

Gwon may not be a household name, but he’s created musicals that Broadway insiders rave about, like Old Jews Telling Jokes, The Boy Detective Fails and Bernice Bobs Her Hair, and his work has been performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. In residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat this week, he’ll take us behind the scenes of his creative process. Free, but reservations required.

Katt Hefner Image: Courtesy Photo

May 18

Popular local singer Katt Hefner channels disco queen Donna Summer in this tribute concert at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Everybody now, “Looking for some hot stuff…”

Mary's Chapel at Historic Spanish Point Image: Courtesy Historic Spanish Point

May 17

Do you dare to visit the 30-acre living museum on Little Sarasota Bay for an evening of ghost stories and mysterious tales of Florida history? Book your 90-minute tour here. https://www.historicspanishpoint.org/full-moon-ghost-tours/